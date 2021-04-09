ELIZABETHTON — “Don’t be the drug dealer.”
That is the message the federal Drug Enforcement Administration is trying to get across to everyone who has old and unused medicine sitting in medicine cabinets across America, including right here in Carter County.
That is also why the Carter County Drug Prevention is joining in the DEA’s 20th Take Back Day on April 24.
At its last Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected a record amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications. The public turned in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of the Take Back Day, the DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. Studies reveal a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets. That is why DEA and Carter County Drug Prevention say it is essential to clean out those medicine cabinets.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, 83, 544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
Carter County Drug Prevention has partnered with Harmony Freewill Baptist Church for a unique take on this event. At a “drive thru lunch and learn” in addition to the disposal of their unused and unwanted medications, participants will receive free lunch, free blood pressure checks from Elizabethton High School nursing education students, Narcan, community resources, pet services from East Tennessee Spay and Neuter and more. Community members may drive thru Harmony Freewill Baptist Church parking lot between noon and 2 p.m. on April 24.
Additionally, the Elizabethton Police Department will provide free medication disposal services at their new headquarters, 511 E. F Street on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
For those wanting to dispose of medications but areunable to attend the Take Back Day events on April 24, medications are always collected at permanent disposal boxes at the Elizabethton Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Depart-ment during theirregular operating hours. Other take back locations throughout the regioncan also be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
Contributed to the Press