Drug Take Back

ELIZABETHTON — What to do with outdated prescription medications in your medicine cabinet?

The Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition is providing a solution today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with quick and easy drop-off in four locations around town. Liquid medications may not be dropped off.

The four locations are:

• The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, 104 Hudson Drive;

• Harmony Baptist Church, 135 Keenburg Road;

• Elizabethton Police Department, 511 E. F St.

• Carter County Sheriff’s Department, 900 E. Elk Ave.

