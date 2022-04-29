ELIZABETHTON — What to do with outdated prescription medications in your medicine cabinet?
The Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition is providing a solution today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with quick and easy drop-off in four locations around town. Liquid medications may not be dropped off.
The four locations are:
• The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, 104 Hudson Drive;
• Harmony Baptist Church, 135 Keenburg Road;
• Elizabethton Police Department, 511 E. F St.
• Carter County Sheriff’s Department, 900 E. Elk Ave.