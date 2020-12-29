ELIZABETHTON — The Drop Collaborative has announced a new program to benefit special needs young adults.
The workforce development program will teach selected participants the collaborative’s supervised agricultural experience program, which has been designated a career technical education best practice model from the state Department of Education.
The pilot program will run from April 1 to Oct. 31 at the Drop Collaborative’s farm in Stoney Creek, 500 Dry Hollow Road, Elizabethton. The program requires a commitment of two hours a day on weekdays and two hours on alternate weekends for the entire program run. Enrollment is open to special needs individuals who are 16 and older.
Classes are free and the Enchanted Garden is COVID-19 friendly.
For more information, email: Info@dropcollaborative.com.