ELIZABETHTON — The organizers of the Drop Collaborative in Stoney Creek expressed thoughts on the impact of federal law on donations to non profit organizations and political organizations during a time of pandemic.
In an email sent to supporters, Drop Collaborative leaders. Despite the impact of the election and the pandemic, the leaders said “we at the Drop Collaborative continue to to promote our missions with engagement and passion - tach farming/workforce development, donate harvest, and mentor youth in this process.”
The email went on to say that “these missions, while partnering with small businesses and other organizations, are the keys to our programs’ success in the communities we serve. Helping others to help themselves is the most compassionate gift we can provide to our neighbor.
“IN order to put these principles into action, we encourage diversity and the exchange of ideas with an open mind and heart, coupled with compassion, as we may learn more about the challenges others face. A community will always be a work-in-progress, and we need to listen and adapt in order to protect and help our communities thrive.”
The additional challenge that this is an election year means there are many asking for donations and endorsements. The drop officials said it was important to respect the current boundaries inherent in laws and policies. The Drop Collaborative said that with that in mind, the organization “fully supports and abides by the following IRS ruling” :“all section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office. Contributions to political campaign funds or public statements of position (verbal or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or in opposition to any candidate for public office clearly violate the prohibition against political campaign activity.”