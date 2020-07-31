ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Manny Sethi will be making one of his last campaign stops before the August 6 state primary this Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion in the City of Elizabethton park on Riverside Drive next to Tetrick Funeral Home. The public is invited.
The rally brings to a close a series of Republican candidates for various offices who have spoken in downtown Elizabethton over the past several weeks.
Sethi is an orthopedic trauma surgeon and Associate Professor at a leading trauma care hospital in Nashville.
He is the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization designed to promote preventative health care across the state. This organization has cared for thousands of patients in almost every county in Tennessee.
Sethi grew up in Hillsboro in Coffee County. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. After college, as a Fulbright Scholar, he worked in Tunisia with children suffering from muscular dystrophy. He ten went on to obtain his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, where he also completed his orthopedic residency. He returned too Tennessee to impact change in healthcare and education.