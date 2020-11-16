Dr. Colin Glennon is serving his first semester as chairman of the Department of Political Science, International Affairs and Public Administration at East Tennessee State University following the tenure of longtime department chair Dr. Andrew Battista.
Glennon, an associate professor, also serves as the pre-law advisor and coordinator of the legal studies minor.
“I am honored to lead the Department of Political Science, International Affairs, and Public Administration into the future as chair of the department. I am thankful for the contributions Dr. Battista made in that role for the previous seven years, which have us in a strong position to move forward. While the current landscape presents unique challenges, we are equipped with faculty members who are dedicated teachers and accomplished scholars eager to meet those challenges. I am humbled and excited for the chance to lead such a great group of faculty.”
Glennon holds B.A. degrees in both political science and history from the University of Missouri and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He joined the ETSU faculty in 2013 after teaching for two years at Fort Lewis College.
Glennon’s teaching and research interests include judicial politics, public law and policy, federalism and public policy in the courts, public opinion, American political institutions and more.
He has co-authored several books, including the forthcoming text, “American Political Thought: Theory and Practice,” and articles in numerous journals and other academic publications. He is also a reviewer for several publications and publishing houses, including the American Political Science Review, American Journal of Political Science, Law and Politics, McGraw-Hill, Pearson Higher Education and Wadsworth/Cengage.
Battista remains on the faculty of the department as an assistant professor and coordinator of the political science major and minor programs.
