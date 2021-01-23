In April 2010, an explosion split the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, setting off an 87-day effort to plug a submerged, leaking wellhead that eventually dumped 3.19 million barrels of oil into the ocean.
It was a devastating event that troubled Johnson City businessman Dick Nelson, who owns Dos Gatos Coffee Bar and Nelson Fine Art & Frames in downtown.
“I started being a little bit more proactive,” he said.
The oil spill spurred him to look for ways to rely more on renewable energy, and today, Nelson has 63 solar panels installed on the roof of his building at 324 E. Main St., which have now been there for about 10 years.
At the time, Nelson said, grant funding enabled him to pay for the array at a fraction of its normal cost, and it has allowed him to save a few thousand dollars a year in utility payments. Nelson sells the energy generated by his array back to the electric grid, which offsets his total utility bill.
Today, BrightRidge estimates there are roughly 145 residential and 23 commercial customers in Washington and Sullivan counties who receive at least a portion of their electricity from solar production.
This includes residents and business owners who have installed solar panels on their home or business, receive power from the Telford Solar Farm, or have benefited from the Tennessee Valley Authority Green Power Provider program, an initiative that subsidized solar panel installation but is no longer open to new applicants.
The Johnson City Press recently sat down with Nelson to talk about his decision to install solar panels on his building.
What are the benefits of having solar panels installed or relying more on renewable energy?
“The way I look at it, it’s all about reducing our footprint and knowing that the future of fuel is renewables. ... I’ve got grandchildren that I’d like to think I’m setting the right example to them for protecting their future.”
“The big drawback obviously is the cost, but I think there are solar companies out there who have created ways for people to do solar without a huge upfront cost. They can do leasing programs where they lease panels, but I think that when you do that you kind of sign away your benefits to the solar company.”
How much traction has renewable energy gained in the 10 years since you installed your solar panels?
“When I put this in, this was the largest solar array east of Knox County, and now I don’t know where it is. There’s plenty of 20 kW systems east of Knox County now.”
“Just from the things I’ve read and talking to people, technology changes in 10 years,” he continued, noting that arrays similar to his probably carry a fraction of its price tag, “and are probably more efficient and powerful.”
How prevalent do you think solar panels have become over the past 10 years?
“Renewable energy has had a lot of press, and I think that has helped to drive technology. The press kind of educates people to the benefits and values and then they become a buyer of a system and that helps the provider of the system. ... I dare say that there is probably 10 times the number of solar panels now versus 10 years ago.”