Memorial Day will be commemorated in downtown Elizabethton on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial.
The ceremony will be held in front of the granite cenotaphs erected for each of the wars that soldiers from Carter County have died in from World War I to the present.
The names of 258 Carter Countians are carved into the stones. There are 49 names for those killed in World War I, 155 names for World War II, 20 names for the Korean War, 30 names on the Vietnam stone, one Carter Countian is named on the Desert Storm and three names are on the Enduring Freedom stone.
Bill Carter, chairman of the Veterans War Memorial and Walk of Honor Oversight Committee, said this is the second Memorial Day ceremony that has been held on the grounds and he hopes it will continue.
One of the most poignant parts of the ceremony is the reading of the 258 names by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 516. Patriotic music and the singing of the national anthem will be performed by Loretta Bowers. A Memorial Day reading will be presented by Rick Walters.
Carter County’s Veterans Service Officer David Batchelder will present the POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony will end with the playing of Taps by Jon Shell.
The ceremony is presented by the Veteran Oversight Committee, consisting of Michael Barnett, Bill Carter, Tom Hitchcock, Rick Walters and Andy Wetzel.