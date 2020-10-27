Precautions will be taken to prevent COVID-19 spread
ELIZABETHTON — In this year of pandemic, when adults and children have both had to give up cherished annual events, there is some news that children are happy about. There will be trick or treating going on in downtown Elizabethton as there has been for many years.
This will mark the first time that the event, scheduled for Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m., is conducted by Main Street, one of the city’s newest organizations. The group is attempting the annual fun afternoon with some safety advisories intended to help prevent handing out of a dose of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) along with the free candy.
Main Street is recommending the use of face coverings along with Halloween masks and social distancing is encouraged.
The event is also being changed to help prevent the gathering at crowded spots that was typical at Downtown Trick or Treats of Halloweens past. Most of the changes are designed to prevent the clustering of the trick-or-treaters at the disc jockey booth and the contests like best scream and best costume. The events are being changed for this year to prevent the groupings.
Other COVID-19 precautions include the placing of temporary stickers on sidewalks to remind participants to socially distance. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout downtown. Volunteers will help make sure health and safety guidelines are being followed. Wearing masks will be encouraged if mandates are still in place at that time.
Downtown streets in the trick-or-treating area will be closed to motor vehicles from 2:30-5 p.m.