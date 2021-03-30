ELIZABETHTON — Several Elizabethton churches have joined together during Easter season to pray and take prayer requests from members of the community.
Redstone Church Elizabethton, Elizabethton Alliance Church, First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, Harvest Baptist Church, and First United Methodist Church have partnered to take prayer requests from the community.
In making the announcement, the churches said, “This past year has been unlike any other we have ever experienced and we wanted to do something to encourage one another.”
The churches will put up a prayer cross from Thursday, April 2, through Thursday, April 8. The prayer cross will be located in front of Elizabethton Alliance Church, 533 E. Elk Ave. All are welcome to come and write their requests down and place them on the cross. All prayer requests will be prayed for and multiple prayer requests are welcome.
Contributed to the Press