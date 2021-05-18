ELIZABETHTON — Main Street Elizabethton has announced a new 5 kilometer footrace to be run during the Independence Day weekend.
The Firefly 5K Run/Walk will be held on Friday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. Participants can run or walk throughout Downtown Elizabethton and even enjoy live music during their competition. The race is one of the events of the July First Friday celebration. At the time of the race, the band Monday Night Social will be performing live at Covered Bridge Park from 7-9 p.m, so participants of the race can enjoy the live music as they complete the race after running and walking through the Covered Bridge.
Proceeds from the race go to support Main Street Elizabethton in its effort to encourage the growth and development of downtown shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as elevate the natural resources to become a family-friendly mountain recreation hub. Main Street Elizabethton’s mission is to look towards the future with the goal to preserve Elizabethton’s culture and heritage, while striving to revitalize the heart of downtown. The race’s major supporters include Techies on Elk and Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
Registration is open at https://www.athlinks.com/event/firefly-5k-runwalk-353992 or can be found on the Main Street Elizabethton Website (MainStreetElizabethton.com). Early-bird registration is $25 until June 27. Registration will also be available at race check-in. T-Shirts are guaranteed for participants who register prior to June 10.
The Firefly 5K is a pet-friendly walk/run. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. Strollers and headphones are also permitted throughout the course. All are invited to participate in the Firefly 5K, as well as enjoy downtown at First Friday Celebrations, featuring art activities, extended shopping, live music, and local eateries.