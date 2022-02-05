ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton will be celebrating Valentine’s Day from now through Feb. 14 with Lovin’ Downtown, which is being coordinated by Main Street Elizabethton.
“We want to be the one-stop shop for Valentine’s Day,” said Main Street Director Courtney Bean. “Whether it be shopping for a Valentine’s gift for someone special, for your children, or a best friend, we have something for you in Downtown Elizabethton. We invite you to shop local this Valentine’s Day.
Nearly every store in downtown has special Valentine’s items and special sales for the event. For instance, Simple Blessings General Store has big selection of Ty Valentine Squishables, indwell be selling specially assembled gift baskets. The store is also holding a Valentine’s Day Coloring Contest in several different age categories.
Klacie’s Candles & Boutique will be giving a $5 gift card with a $20 gift card purchase. The store is also allowing customers to create their own Valentine gift set, also with ready-to-go gift sets, specialty dessert candles, Valentine fragrances and handmade jewelry.
The Secret Garden is providing special Valentine’s arrangements, a variety of succulent packages, and chocolate bouquets.
Natural Kneads Wellness & Message has Valentine’s Day gift certificate specials (30-minute message for $30; 60-minute message for $55; 90-minute message for $80 and (4) 60-minute package for $215.
All Star Sports & Country Crafts will have Rae Dunn Valentine’s gifts.
Cottage Boutiquer has 10% off fashion items, 10% off Willow Tree, 20% off loungewear, and free gift wrapping.
The Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce will have special gifts for visitors on Feb. 14.
In addition to the gifts and sales, there will also be some Valentine’s Day meals and sweet treats offered at several downtown eateries.
Simply Elegant Bakery and Catering will have a special Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
There will also be plenty of delightfully sweet treats offered at several eateries. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased at the shop’s new location, 528 E. Elk Ave. The menu is grilled chicken cordon bleu or roast beef; roasted potatoes; green beans; salad; roll; beverage; white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with rum sauce or Black Forest cheesecake.
Live music for the event will be provided by vocalist Betsy Nicholson, singing to the music of the 1940’s and 1950’s.
Simply Elegant is also taking orders for Valentine’s Day with special treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, children’s and adult Valentine’s boxes, heart-shaped cookie cakes, naughty truffles and cupcakes. The deadline for ordering is Feb. 9.
Also at Simply Elegant, Kim’s Coffee and Espresso is offering buy one/get one lattes and Valentine’s treats.
The Cardinal Kitchen is pre-ordering Valentine’s boxes featuring dinner for two ($50), mix candy box ($20), cherry cheesecake truffles ($15), and treat boxes ($20). The deadline to order is Feb. 10.
The Coffee Company has a Valentine’s-themed latte menu and its Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is on special this month. The Coffee Company’s Valentine’s treats includes a cream cheese frosting and filled chocolate cupcake topped with a chocolate heart.
Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria will be hiding Nuttin’ But Love Karaoke on Feb. 12, starting at 7 p.m.
To work off the calories from the Valentine’s treats and to show love to our four-legged friends, the Happy Tails 5K run and 1K Pet Walk benefitting the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter will be run on Sunday, Feb. 13, starting at 2 p.m. The race will begin on Hattie Ave. and part of the race will be on the Tweetsie Trail. Pre-registration is $25 and can be done online at https://bit.ly/3EfF672.
There will also be Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl-themed dances being held at the Recreation Center of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, 300 W. Mill St. A sensory-friendly dance will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. The Super Bowl-themed Valentine’s Dance will be held on Friday, Feb. 11 from 6-8 p.m. Children are invited to bring their parents with them. The dance is free.