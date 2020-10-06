ELIZABETHTON — For many years the brave little boys and girls of Elizabethton and Carter County have defied ghosts, zombies, and hobgoblins to celebrate Downtown Trick or Treat in Elizabethton.
This year might be the scariest ever, however, thanks to COVID-19.
Downtown Trick or Treat was always intended to be a safer way for children to celebrate Halloween than simply walking the dark streets of neighborhoods, and that intent seems to remain a key objective as the Main Street Elizabethton organization takes over the event for the first time this Halloween.
The final approval on whether or not to hold the traditional event in this very untraditional year will be made Thursday night by the Elizabethton City Council, which must approve the Main Street plan and a request to close the downtown blocks to traffic on Halloween afternoon.
In order to protect the trick-or-treaters from the COVID-19 gremlin, there are several changes being made from the usual routine. Most of the changes are designed to prevent the clustering of the trick-or-treaters at the disc jockey booth and the contests like best scream and best costume. The events are being changed for this one year to prevent the groupings
Other COVID-19 precautions include the placing of temporary stickers on sidewalks to remind participants to socially distance. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout downtown. Volunteers throughout downtown will help make sure health and safety guidelines are being followed. Wearing masks will be encouraged if mandates are still in place at that time.
The requested traffic plan is much the same as it has always been, with the downtown blocks of Elk Avenue closed from Elm Street to Sycamore Street and from the other side of Sycamore Street to Riverside Drive. F Street would also be closed from the railroad bed to Elk Ave.; and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown section would also be closed.
The streets would be closed to motor vehicles from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
First Baptist Church has also asked for the closure of South Lynn Avenue in front of the church between G Street and F Street so that individuals can safely cross the street to the church. The church is requesting the road closure from 2:30-6 p.m.