Six $50 Visa cards being offered along with a $100 Visa card for the grand prize winner
ELIZABETHTON — A contest that just started gives everyone a chance to win prizes by simply taking pictures in downtown Elizabethton.
The contest is being sponsored by Northeast Community Credit Union, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, and Main Street Elizabethton.
The contest is a chance to capture the magic of Christmas downtown. From Dec. 6-16, members of the community are invited to submit photos using #Downtown ElizabethtonChristmas on Facebook and Instagram.
Instructions include taking a picture with any of the following items throughout downtown and posting to social media using the hashtag:
• Covered Bridge Park.
• Downtown Shopping.
• Store Window Display.
• Holiday Beverage.
• Downtown Christmas Lights.
• Historic Fraser Fir.
• Hallmark Christmas Moment.
• Downtown Dining.
Each photo submitted using #Downtown ElizabethtonChristmas is counted as a separate entry. The more entries shared, the better the chances to win prizes.
Visit mainstreetelizabethton.com or bemycu.org to download the instructions mentioned above. Each photo entry submitted by Dec. 16 using #Downtown ElizabethtonChristmas will be eligible for cash prize drawings, sponsored by Northeast Community Credit Union. Prizes include six $50 Visa gift cards and a grand prize of a $100 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced by Friday, Dec. 18.