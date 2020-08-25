ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton is well known as a place where classic cars from the past can be seen up and down Elk Avenue every Saturday evening during the warmer months of the the year.
But downtown Elizabethton is also preparing for the future of cars with its first electric vehicle charging station.
The new charging station is a result of the Elizabethton Electric Department partnering with the Seven States Power Corporation. “By having this station in one of our city’s public parking lots, it is our hope that we can further attract those with electric cars as well as increase economic vitality in our downtown,” said Logan Engle, director of planning and economic development for the city.
The charging station is located in the public parking lot outside the Elizabethton Insurance Building. This station is a ChargePoint Level 2 electric vehicle charger. It is capable of charging two cars simultaneously at 7 kilowatts per car. On average, a charge can deliver 25-30 miles of range per hour. Users will pay through the ChargePoint App based on the length of time charging. Drivers can download the ChargePoint app though Apple or Android devices.