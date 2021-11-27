ELIZABETHTON — Small Business Saturday was not so small in Elizabethton.
In addition to the opening of Skate By The Doe at Covered Bridge Park, crowds of shoppers strolled through Elizabethton's downtown shops to take advantage of the deals and specials being offered by the merchants.
Most of the business owners said it was a great day.
Many of the businesses not only had one-of-a-kind sales, but also extended hours. Some even had live music and other entertainment in their stores. The efforts of the business people attracted not only crowds, but large numbers of people in the mood to shop.
Rita Russell, owner and operator of Simple Blessings General Store, 508 E. Elk Ave., took a reading of sales after lunch and said her business was on a pace to break records. She said it was not only the number of people visiting her store, but also buying her merchandise.
“We have had 100 sales by 1 p.m.,” Russell said. “That is not customers, that is transactions.” She said her store’s record was 137 transactions in a day, and with the store staying open until 6 p.m, Russell was sure the record would be broken.
Tracie Young, proprietor of Five One Eight, 518 E. Elk Ave., didn’t have to forecast a record
By 2 p.m., she said her store has already had the best sales day in its history. At that time, the store had dozens of customers in the store.
The same was true for many businesses up and down the street in downtown Elizabethton.
Many people also crossed the Elk Avenue Bridge to check out the first day of operation of the ice skating rink in Covered Bridge Park, and other events, like the outdoor movie set up on Edwards Island and a free horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown.
Saturday was the first day for the Skate By The Doe ice rink in Covered Bridge Park, and lots of customers took their turns skating on the synthetic rink, which does not require freezing temperatures.
The rink will be open through Jan. 16.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.; Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m.; and Fridays from 3 to 10 p.m. There is also preparations for private rentals of the rink on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for private rentals for birthday parties and other group events.
Tickets for the skating are $10 for an hour-long session, and include free skate rentals. Tickets are purchased online at https://skatebythedoe.com.