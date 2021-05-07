ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton held its first First Friday of the season Friday, with many shops and restaurants offering sales and staying open late.
In addition to shopping and dining, several other activities were going on. Watts Dance Studio put on a program to a large and enthusiastic crowd in the backyard of the Elizabethton Fire Department, the first of three performances during the evening hosted by the Bonnie Kate Theater.
The other two were the East Tennessee Ballet Academy and another dance show put together by the Appalachian Irish Dance Academy.
The longest lines were at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, where people stood in line for registration packet for the Music and Miles Half Marathon. The race takes place today and extends from one end of Elizabethton to the other.
Some of the other events included an art show by Roger Bailey, of the newly opened Birdhouse Studio. The show, called Archives and Art, featured Bailey’s unusual art, combining iconic images of 1950s-era science fiction monsters assaulting some of Elizabethton landmarks, like King Kong climbing the Veterans Monument instead of the Empire State Building. Added to the artwork were some 50-year-old movies of a downtown Elizabethton parade.
In front of the Coffee Company was a booth where Mark Bailey and Jeff Bodzinski were busy selling their basket of fresh, locally grown produce. Bailey said they were from Exodus Collaborative, community-supported agriculture grown in Watauga.
Bailey said they are now selling their spring produce, and will sell summer produce starting in July.