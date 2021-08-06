ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton celebrated First Friday for the last time this season yesterday.
Appropriately, the final First Friday went out with a Back to School Block Party in the Covered Bridge Park. Donations of school supplies were accepted. These school supplies will be donated to students in the city and county school systems. Those who donated were given vouchers redeemable at Downtown Elizabethton restaurants and food trucks. Participating restaurants were: Dino’s, Jiggy Rays, Simple Blessings, Southern, Sweetsie, and The Coffee Company. Food trucks include: Appalachian Ice, Hound Dogs, and The Comfy Chef.
In addition to the school supply donations, the children in the park loudly voiced their enthusiasm for playing in the inflatable bounce house. There was also live music provided on the Covered Bridge Stage from Demon Waffle.
There were also special arts demonstrations around the downtown area.
The final First Friday of the year ended with a last live concert at the Riverside Taphouse from 9-11 p.m. Julie Williams was the performer.