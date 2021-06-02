ELIZABETHTON — Several events are planned for the June First Friday, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing to 11 p.m. in Downtown Elizabethton. The events include live music, interactive art, extended shopping and many unique activities throughout downtown.
The events are free and sponsored by Main Street Elizabethton, Elizabethton Arts & Cultural Alliance, and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department
Things kick off with Klacie’s Candles & Boutique ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. That event is hosted by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Elizabethton.
There will be Rainbow arts and activities in downtown breezeways from noon to 8 p.m. This is hosted by the Elizabethton Arts & Cultural Alliance, Carter County Drug Prevention, PEAK Mentorship, and Red Legacy Recovery.
Packet pickups for the Carter County Omnium will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.
Also from 5-7 p.m. Birdhouse Studio will host open studio with live painting and special sales.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will host Princesses from Enchanted Experiences for photo opportunities from 6-8 p.m. at the Bonnie Kate Theater and cast from the Sound of Music singing at 6:15 p.m.
There will be live mural art at the Riverside Taphouse by Nash Art Studio from 6-9 p.m.
Live art paintings will take place at Simple Blessings General Store.
Pop-up dance performance by the Appalachian Irish Dance Company at 6:30 p.m.
GLOW Herbals will be hosting God’s Light Story Painting every half hour, starting at 7 p.m.
Spank!, an 80’s cover band will play at the Covered Bridge Park Stage from 7-9 p.m. This entertainment is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
Several stores will have extended hours, special sales and prizes. These include All Star Sports and Country Crafts, Cottage Boutique, Betsy Treasures, Klacie’s Candles and Boutique, Simple Blessings General Store, Duck Crossing Antique Mall, Five One Eight, Undervalley Dragway, and Fired Up Ceramics.
There will be plenty of dining opportunities such as the Southern Stacker Pancake Challenge at the Southern Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; What the Crepe at Five One Eight from 4-7 p.m.; extended hours of 5-7 p.m. at the Coffee Company, along with Exodus Collaborative farm stand, soap making with Roan Soap Company, and live music; food trucks staged at the Covered Bridge Park and the Riverside Taphouse from 5-9 p.m.; Mike McKamey performing at Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria from 7-9 p.m. and J.P. Mathes & Fiddlin’ Leona performing at the Riverside Taphouse from 9-11 p.m.