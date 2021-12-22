ELIZABETHTON — From the “Merry Christmas” sign atop Lynn Mountain on the eastern edge of downtown Elizabethton, to the world’s tallest Fraser fir Christmas tree, to the Currier and Ives-look of the Covered Bridge across the Doe River, there are thousands of lights working together to make Downtown Elizabethton a beautiful place during the Christmas season.
It is not an accident that so many lights and decorations are present in the small town. “There have been many, many people involved in improving and renovation the Christmas lights, said downtown insurance executive Joe Alexander. He has served as treasurer of the Holiday Lighting Committee for decades and he has watched the improvements and made sure that those who helped make things better receive credit for their help.
Alexander said it was not always bright lights and happy scenes. “We used to have some old lights we put up in downtown every Christmas. They were dim and had plastic frames which were sometimes broken,” Alexander said. That began to change for the better in 1998, Alexander said. That was when the late Harvey Anderson began as chairman of the Holiday Lighting Committee.
Anderson was a member of the Elizabethton City Council and he knew the business community in downtown well enough to start a campaign to replace the worn out
the change for the better began in 1998, when the late Harvey Anderson took on the chairmanship of the Holiday Lighting Committee. Anderson was a member of the Elizabethton City Council at the time and he knew the city’s leadership well enough to begin a campaign to raise funds and replace the dull and broken downtown lights with new and brighter lights.
The fundraising was a success and the goal was quickly reached to completely upgrade the city’s downtown lights. The next Christmas season, the lights were so much brighter and there were no broken parts. Alexander said there were 120 pole displays and 12 ground displays. Everything looked so good that it encouraged the community to continue to make improvements.
In addition to the generous donations, Alexander said the new displays were put together and installed by Twin City Decorating and Novelty Company under Charles and Jerry Rotenberry. Twin City also stores the Elizabethton Christmas lights during the rest of the year and makes sure they are in good shape prior to installing them at the beginning of each Christmas season.
Alexander said it costs about $8,000 per year to keep the christmas lights up to date and replace all the bad bulbs. He said donations can be mailed to the Holiday Lights Fund, 612 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN., 37643.
The next big improvement came with replacing the old and broken Christmas lights atop Lynn Mountain, which is right on the edge of downtown. The effort was led by downtown business owner Bob Cable. He worked with other community leaders and industrialists to develop the “Merry Christmas” letters that were individually made at the Star Industries metal building factory in the Watauga Industrial Park. The Elizabethton Electric Department took custody of the project and continues to make sure it is in good shape for each Christmas season.
Alexander said the next big surge of improvements came in the last few years.
Although Anderson’s initial drive made Downtown Elizabethton a lot more beautiful at Christmas, those lights and displays were now over 20 years old and in need of repair. A new round of improvements was started and Alexander said donors had allowed for the replacement of all the pole lights and all but two or three of the ground displays. He said those last ground displays should be replaced next year.
Another big improvement has been new Christmas lights for the Covered Bridge and Covered Bridge Park. This new effort started back in 2019 with the workers from the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for the department, said the employees begin installing the lights and working on the displays right after Halloween. The goal is to have everything up and working at the time the downtown Fraser fir is lit by the middle of November.
Kitchens said the parks and rec staff are helped by the Elizabethton Street Department, which provides some heavy equipment to the project. It all begins with the members of the Elizabethton Fire Department, using a lifesaving raft from the Carter County Rescue Squad to paddle to the middle of the Doe River to hang giant Christmas wreaths on the Covered Bridge. That is a tradition the fire department has been doing every Christmas for the past 30 years.
Then thousands of Christmas lights are installed around the Covered Bridge Park, inside the Covered Bridge and also the parallel Elk Avenue Bridge. Each year, thousands of additional lights have been installed. This year, additional lighting has been installed at the park’s newest Christmas attraction, the ice skating rink.
Finally, one of the most visible changes in lighting came about two years ago, with the improved lighting for the 78-foot-tall living Christmas tree, the Fraser fir that stands in the front yard of the University of Tennessee Extension Office. That is the largest decorated Fraser fir in the world and it got an upgrade when the vertical strands of mono-colored lights were changed for strands of lights that are a more Christmastime-like horizontal strands of multi-colored lights.
Alexander said the change was made possible by Carter County Bank, which took over the responsibility of managing the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. He said his wife, Debbie, was a bank employee who helped with the conversion to the new lights. Twin City Decorating and Lighting helped construct the strands and Alexander said bank employees screwed the 4,000 Christmas lights into the sockets. The Elizabethton Electric Department helped install the lights on the tree with the help of Mohler Crane, which Alexander said was the only way to reach the highest parts of the tree. He said Mohler provided special rates to the tree lighting project.