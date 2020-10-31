ELIZABETHTON — It was another successful Downtown Trick-or-Treat in Elizabethton on Halloween 2020, one made less scary by careful attention to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and local and regional health agencies.
An estimated 2,000 little monsters and ghosts, mermaids and witches walked the sidewalks of downtown, collecting generous and treats handed out by downtown merchants.
Both the children and their accompanying parents appeared to be enjoying this rare respite from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has canceled many traditional events this year.
But the trick-or-treating was also impacted by the pandemic: There was no best costume contest or best Halloween scream this year. There was no disc jockey playing “The Monster Mash” because they always caused crowds to gather.
This was a Halloween for social distancing.
This was the first Downtown Trick-or-Treat led by the new Main Street organization. It was also the first Main Street event since COVID-19 began. But Main Street will be involved in several upcoming events, according to Main Street Director Courtney Bean.
“Everything went well today, and the weather was just great,” Bean said. Everyone followed the rules for keeping the event safe. Those distributing the candy were required to wear masks and gloves. Hand sanitation stands were in use and the entire event was outside.
As for next month’s events, Bean said Main Street is involved with an early Christmas Downtown Open House on next Sunday.
Downtown stores will be open Sunday with specials and fresh early inventory. Gifts can be taken to the newly opened Chamber of Commerce building for gift wrapping, with proceeds benefiting East Tennessee Spay and Neuter.
There will be a similar downtown shopping event after Thanksgiving with Small Business Saturday. Bean said Main Street will also assist Carter County Bank as it sponsors the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree on Saturday, Nov. 21.