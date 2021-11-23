ELIZABETHTON — More than 30 participating businesses in downtown Elizabethton will be celebrating the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
Downtown Elizabethton business participants will have special shopping hours and features to help shoppers find the perfect Christmas gifts. Businesses will offer sales and giveaways to show their appreciation for shopping small.
Some of these Small Business Saturday special features include:
• Main Street Elizabethton will provide festive carolers from local churches.
• The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host a visit with Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m.
• The Coffee Company will offer 20% off merchandise and coffee by the pound.
• Undervalley Dragway will offer 10% off all merchandise.
• Riverside Taphouse will offer 20% off all merchandise and $1 off a beverage with proof of small business receipt.
• Eagle Center Co-op will offer savings on purchases over $20.
• Five One Eight will feature live music throughout the store.
• Duck Crossing Antique Mall will offer specials on Beeswax and Howard’s products.
• The Peddler’s Cart will offer up to 75% off sales throughout the entire store.
In addition to shopping and dining for Small Business Saturday, Skate by the Doe, Elizabethton’s open-air ice-skating experience, will kick off Saturday morning in Covered Bridge Park. You can book admission online at skatebythedoe.com to reserve your spot.
To continue the holiday celebrations, Elizabethton’s Parks and Recreation and Carter County Bank will host “Polar Express,” an outdoor movie event at the Edwards Island Park. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with free kiddie train rides, marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate.
Contributed to the Press