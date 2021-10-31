Azlinn Edwards started selling women’s specialty clothing in her hometown of Jefferson City when she was just 19 years old.
The Jefferson County High School graduate would go on to earn a degree in retail and consumer sciences from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. While there she met her husband, Jarrod Edwards, who now works as an engineer with Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport.
She launched her first Azlinn Hope Fashion Boutique in Morristown after graduation.
Edwards opened her second location of Azlinn Hope in downtown Johnson City in November 2019. She said both her husband and her father, Shane Alder, have put in “a great deal of family sweat equity” in both designing and remodeling her store at 106 Tipton St.
What makes Azlinn Hope different from other boutiques?
We specialize in styling women for everything from everyday life to special events. Women can shop generationally with their entire family. We offer clothing you won’t be able to find anywhere else. These items have are hand-picked from Italy and France by me or by my mom, Carlena Alder.
Why did you decide to locate on Tipton Street?
I felt Johnson City needed a place where women could shop and feel beautiful in a bright and classy space. We want to make our customers feel confident and comfortable.
What challenges have you faced as a business owner during COVID-19?
COVID has helped us to pivot our business to grow online. It has meant less foot traffic into our store, but it has given us more of a presence online. We have been able to grow our business to other cities and states.
What brings you the most joy in what you do?
Creating relationships with my customers. It brings me joy knowing that they have confidence and trust in me to help them find their style. I’m a very people-oriented person and it is satisfying to help women feel beautiful. That’s good karma.
What advice do you have for others looking to start their own business?
I’ve had a number of young women ask me how do you grow a business. I tell them you do it through hard work and with a strong work ethic. I started with one rack of women’s clothing and no storefront. I sell by making every customer feel special.