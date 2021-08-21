The Johnson City Development Authority has approved a plan to remove one of its first tax increment financing projects from the books.
The authority's commissioners voted last week to offer JC Ventures $175,000 to retire its TIF obligations for the Tipton Street revitalization project. Dianna Cantler, Johnson City Development Authority’s executive director, said Tipton Street was one of the original redevelopment projects in the downtown TIF district.
The project was one of the first to bring a mix of retail and residential uses to the once-blighted area.
Cantler said removing the JC Ventures commitment from the books made sense because the agreement was more akin to “tax abatement” than the TIF plans now structured in the district.
Property tax revenues are now set at a base level for a tax increment financing project and all revenues realized beyond that amount are placed in a dedicated fund managed by the JCDA.
Those funds are then used to enhance and improve amenities in the district, such as streets, sidewalks, lighting, signage and landscaping.
The Tipton Street project, which began in 2004 and included a $7 million investment from its private developers, has resulted in restaurants, retail space and residential units in the area.
The $175,000 payoff option will retire the $216,934 remaining on the JC Venture’s TIF agreement. Money from the authority’s TIF reserve fund will be used to pay off the promissory note.
JCDA Commissioner Robert Williams told his colleagues the deal will in essence wipe $1.4 million from the $8.5 million that is currently listed as the organization’s debt in the TIF district. As such, he said the move will give the authority “more capacity” to engage in new tax increment financing projects.