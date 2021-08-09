ELIZABETHTON — Children are returning to school, which means it is time for the annual Douglas Park Block Party . This year, the event will be held at Douglas Park from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event is free and will once again offer music, games, fellowship and a movie in the park at dark.
In addition to just being a fun time in the neighborhood, the Block Party has also become a reunion for people who have moved away over the years. There are reunions of graduates and students of the old Douglas School, as well as a good reason for friends and families to once again get together and remember the good times of past years.
Even though Douglas School has long ceased serving as a school, it remains the heart of the community