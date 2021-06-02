Baseball returned to TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday night, and even though the home team lost, the fans came out in droves.
The Bristol State Liners handed the Johnson City Doughboys a 7-6 defeat as the new Appalachian League opened. With a large and boisterous crowd announced at 3,012 on hand, the two teams went toe to toe for nine innings, with the eventual winning run coming on a wild pitch in the seventh.
East Tennessee State’s Ashton King drove in a pair of runs for the Doughboys and his future Bucs’ teammate Andrew Ronne pitched a scoreless ninth inning, getting three strikeouts.
Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Johnson City’s Cherokee Nickels blasted a one-out double off the right-center field wall, but he was stranded as Bristol closed it out with King University’s Jake DeLisi on the mound.
FIRST BLOOD
The State Liners scored twice in the first on two-out singles by M.J. Lucas and Brian Perez. The Doughboys could have been out of the inning unscathed, but Cade Sumbler was charged with a passed ball on a strikeout that would have been the third out.
Bristol made it 3-0 in the second when Jack Tomlinson triple off the right-center field wall and scored on a single by Chandler Blackwelder.
SMALL BALL
The Doughboys’ Damani Thomas evened things up at 4 in the fifth inning when he walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Thomas went 2 for 3 and scored tree runs.
LOCAL STANDOUT
King, a shortstop at ETSU, started at second base and went 2 for 2. His third-inning RBI single drove in the first run in Doughboys’ history. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth that put Johnson City up 6-5.
King’s first hit began a three-run uprising that included an RBI groundout by Sumbler and a run-scoring walk by Connor James. That cut Bristol’s led to 4-3. King had grounded into a double play in his first at-bat.
Nichols, the Doughboys’ first baseman, helped Bristol regain the lead at 5-4 when his throwing error in the sixth inning allowed a run to score.
Johnson City’s Jackson Crull tied the game with a run-soring triple to deep left-center and came in on King’s sac fly.
When Bristol’s Mykanthony Valdez looped an RBI single in the seventh, it forged a 6-6 tie.
Tomlinson scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth to give Bristol a 7-6 lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
Tomlinson and Blackwelder each had two hits for Bristol. Stephen Ondina went 2 for 5 for the Doughboys. Bristol reliever Bryson Hamet (1-0) struck out five Johnson City batters in two innings.
MAKING HISTORY
Isabella Robb worked the bases as the first female umpire in Appalachian League history.
WOOD
The wood part of the wood-bat league became apparent with the first batter of the game, when Tomlinson splintered his bat while grounding out.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys get a day off on Friday before beginning a two-game series at Kingsport on Saturday.