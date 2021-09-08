ELIZABETHTON— A fundraiser event involving the Tweetsie Trail and the Dairy Queen restaurants in Johnson City and Elizabethton will be postponed until next spring. The fundraiser will benefit the Assistance and Resource Ministries of Carter County, which provides food and clothing to some of the neediest families in Carter County.
The event had been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9. Elizabeth Banks of ARM said the fundraiser had to be postponed because the organization could not afford the insurance for the event, but she said ARM hopes to hold the fundraiser in the spring.
The event is not a race, but a celebratory walk, run or bike ride from Johnson City Elizabethton on the Tweetsie Trail. The event will start at the Dairy Queen in Johnson City and end at the Dairy Queen in Elizabethton. Participants will donate $25 each and will be rewarded with not only some healthy exercise but with an event t-shirt and an ice cream cone.