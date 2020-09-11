ELIZABETHTON — Kiwanis Park has long been one of the most popular parks in the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Thanks to an Elizabethton family long connected to the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club, the park will soon be receiving some major improvements.
The department said the Richard Tetrick family has made a donation that will allow the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase new playground equipment for the park. The gift will provide enough funds to meet all the funding for the equipment.
In a report to the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday, Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said Richard Tetrick has been interested in improvements at Kiwanis Park for several years.
Tetrick’s father, Don Tetrick, was also heavily involved in improving the community through Kiwanis Club activities and was one of the most active supporters of the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day fundraiser.
“We feel extremely fortunate to have been given this gift, one that will impact so many of our citizens that routinely use this popular park facility,” Mains said. “Richard has and continues to be such a wonderful leader and supporter of recreation within our community. His love and desire for Elizabethton is shown once again by his thoughtfulness and generosity towards the youth of our community.”
Mains said Kiwanis Park offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities from an outdoor basketball court to a large athletic field, which is routinely used by a variety of groups, including the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County. There are also multiple pavilions including the Don Tetrick pavilion and picnic tables for family and group outings. Kiwanis Park is located on the corner of West G St., and Carter Blvd.