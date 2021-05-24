PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood once again has been selected as a nominee in a variety of categories in USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.
A panel of experts and USA Today 10Best editors selected Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties and attractions in six categories. The nominations include:
• Best Amusement Park - Dollywood
• Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster - Lightning Rod
• Best Amusement Park Entertainment - Dreamland Drive-In
• Best Amusement Park Hotel - Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood Cabins
• Best Amusement Park Restaurant - Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
• Best Outdoor Water Park - Dollywood’s Splash Country
Voting opened today and runs through June 21. A page with links to each voting page can be found at www.dollywood.com/vote. Results will be revealed on June 25.
Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and others.
For more information about Dollywood’s 2021 season, operating calendars and more, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.