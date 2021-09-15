A new Dollar General could be coming soon to a vacant lot at a well-traveled intersection in Johnson City.
Ben Berry, the owner of Berry Engineers in Cleveland, Tennessee, said construction could start on the new store at the intersection of University Parkway and South Roan Street in a couple of months. He said it will likely take about six months or less to finish the project. Berry's company is serving as the civil engineer for the project.
The Dollar General would sit on a parcel that is currently split-zoned between PB (planned business) and R-1 (low-density residential).
The owner is asking the city to rezone a small, 0.4-acre slice of the property from R-1 to PB, which would enlarge the commercial lot. The request would make room for both the Dollar General and another commercial project. A residential lot along East Highland Road, which is also part of the property, would shrink in size.
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the request during a meeting on Tuesday. It will now go to the City Commission for consideration on three readings.
Berry expects the extra commercial site could be an ideal spot for an office building — something that doesn't require prime road frontage. The rezoning request does not impact plans for the Dollar General, Berry said, which is already appropriately zoned.
A site plan for the project shows the Dollar General would have a single access point on South Roan Street, allowing vehicles to turn both right and left out of the property.
Two nearby residents expressed concern Tuesday about how the project would impact safety along the road and whether the proposed access point on South Roan Street would allow appropriate sight distance for motorists.
