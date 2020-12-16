Investigators release video showing last known location of dead woman

Apparent murder victim Keila Taylor was last seen alive at T's Market on North Roan Street in Johnson City. Washington County Sheriff's Office investigators released the images in 2017 in hopes of finding her killer.

Washington County Sheriff's Office investigators said Wednesday a cold-case murder from Christmas Eve 2016 may have been committed by a North Carolina man.

In a press release, investigators said DNA found near Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor's body on the banks of the Watauga River recently matched an offender database entry for Zefrin Leigh Parker, 31, a homeless man found in the Asheville, North Carolina, area.

Parker was being held in the Buncombe County Jail in North Carolina, and his extradition to Tennessee on a warrant charging him with felony murder is pending.

Taylor's body was found four years ago by two men scouting for fishing spots. Taylor, 40, had a last known address in Kingsport.