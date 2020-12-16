Washington County Sheriff's Office investigators said Wednesday a cold-case murder from Christmas Eve 2016 may have been committed by a North Carolina man.
In a press release, investigators said DNA found near Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor's body on the banks of the Watauga River recently matched an offender database entry for Zefrin Leigh Parker, 31, a homeless man found in the Asheville, North Carolina, area.
Parker was being held in the Buncombe County Jail in North Carolina, and his extradition to Tennessee on a warrant charging him with felony murder is pending.
Taylor's body was found four years ago by two men scouting for fishing spots. Taylor, 40, had a last known address in Kingsport.