The daughter of a dairy farmer, Rebecca Keefauver Alexander emphasized Wednesday that the extinction of the family farm is one Tennessee’s biggest, long-term challenges.
“I just think it’s a good time for the state to stand up to big government in Washington and tell the bureaucrats, ‘I’m sorry, we know what’s best for our state,’” Alexander said in an interview at the Johnson City Press. “I’m a very conservative Republican ... and I feel like we have to have more local control and less big government in everything we do.”
Alexander is mounting a primary challenge against incumbent state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, for his District 7 seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives. This year, both candidates have touted their support for local farmers. The Press had met with Hill on Tuesday — in a joint session with House Speaker Cameron Sexton — and spoke with Hill again on Wednesday.
Alexander wants to stop government interference in agriculture and recalls her father being asked to kill his cattle because there was a national surplus of milk.
“He couldn’t afford to kill the cattle and wouldn’t have and because of that they cut his milk check,” she said.
The number of dairy farmers in Washington County has declined dramatically over the last several decades, Alexander said, and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has exposed weaknesses in the nation’s food supply chain.
“America will starve to death if we don’t get the small farms back in business,” she said. “We can’t rely on government to mandate our food. The state of Tennessee’s seal is commerce and agriculture. We cannot have commerce without agriculture.”
During the pandemic, Alexander said, farmers have had to ship beef hundreds of miles away to have it packaged so it can be purchased at a grocery store a short distance from their farm.
Transporting cattle that distance is a challenging endeavor, Alexander said, and farmers also are receiving poor compensation for the beef they bring to the stockyard. Regulations limiting what farmers can put on their crops and what they can feed cattle are also burdensome, she said.
Alexander advocates putting more funding in vocational agricultural education at the high school level.
“The days of farmers being able to pass down their dairy farm to someone else is gone,” she said. “We have to educate our kids on what’s out there, and what they could do in the agricultural field.”
During his tenure, Hill said, he supported a bill that allowed farmers to receive property tax relief as part of the Greenbelt Law if they had 15 acres of farm land that wasn’t contiguous.
Hill said he has also backed the elimination of the “death tax,” which he said disproportionately impacted family farms, and the termination of forced annexation of farm land. Additionally, Hill said he supported the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program, which according to the department of agriculture has provided about $2.1 million for 780 farm projects in Washington County over more than 10 years.
Over the last several years, Hill said, he has also helped secure more than $1 million for the UT Extension office in Washington County.
“I’ve been very supportive of our farmers, and as you can tell, have passed a lot of good legislation and appropriated a lot of needed funds,” he said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
School vouchers
Alexander, who worked for two years as a high school English teacher, doesn’t support school vouchers or Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program, a voucher initiative that is now tangled up in the court system.
“We have 17,000-plus students that need a public education in this area,” she said. “If I’m honored enough to go to Nashville ... my goal will be to take care of all of Washington County, the masses of Washington County. Not just a few.”
Noting that Tennessee ranks near the bottom in the amount of money it invests in schools per pupil, Alexander said public money needs to go in public education and not a private entity.
“Once we fully fund them, then let’s talk about vouchers,” she said, “but let’s fully fund what the public needs the most first.”
Hill said he worked hard last year to ensure Washington County and Johnson City schools were not adversely affected when the governor’s Education Savings Account program passed. Hill said he authored and passed an amendment that made the ESA a pilot program for Davidson and Shelby counties.
“That was in a direct response from me listening to my teachers and from my school board members who had said, and rightly so I agree with them 100%, that we cannot be sending our education dollars to Middle and West Tennessee,” he said. “They need to stay here.”