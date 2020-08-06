Challenger Rebecca Alexander trounced state Rep. Matthew Hill, Jonesborough, in the Republican primary for his 7th District seat in the state House of Representatives on Thursday, running away with 63% of the vote in Washington County.
Alexander will not face a Democratic challenger in November.
With 8,061 ballots cast, Alexander captured 63% of the vote compared to Hill’s 37% with all precincts reporting.
“I want to work on building relationships again with the people in Nashville, with the people in Johnson City and Washington County so we can start working together on what our needs are,” Alexander said at an election party at the Carnegie Hotel shortly after polls closed.
Alexander taught high school English for two years before venturing into the private sector, working at Philips Consumer Electronics where she was involved in opening 120 stores across the country.
She also raised two daughters and earned a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University in storytelling.
Having grown up on a dairy farm, Alexander campaigned on bringing a renewed focus to small farms in Washington County, stressing that there’s been a dramatic decline in the number of local dairy farms over the last several decades.
She has argued that excessive taxes and regulations on farmers had stifled their ability to do business and also wants to see more funding put into vocational agricultural education.
Additionally, Alexander pushed for more attention for rural parts of the state, including enhanced access to broadband and water, and a greater emphasis on retaining teachers.
“One thing I learned growing up on a dairy farm and working my way up to representing a Fortune 500 company in overseas negotiations is that there are no shortcuts,” Alexander told the Press in June. “Providing representation Washington County can be proud of will require endless hours of listening, learning, researching and preparing to present our case for projects that are worthy of Tennessee’s investment.”
She has also expressed support for the 2nd Amendment and law enforcement, criticizing the notion of defunding the police.
Hill campaigned in part on his experience, sending out mailers that highlighted the connections he’s used to prioritize road projects in the region.
Responding to a questionnaire from the Johnson City Press in June, Hill also touted his role in establishing a Katie Beckett Waiver program in 2019 to relieve financial stress for parents whose children have complex medical needs. Hill said he also secured $192,000 in grants to expand COVID-19 testing at ETSU and $100,000 in recurring funds for the Crumley House.
Hill was named deputy speaker in 2019 and campaigned unsuccessfully to replace resigning House Speaker Glen Casada later that year.
During the campaign, another mailer, paid for by a group called the “East Tennessee PAC,” argued Hill has put “his personal interests before those of the people he represents,” pointing to, among a few examples, donations Hill received from developers who pushed for a law creating an incentive zone in the Boones Creek area — a bill Hill co-sponsored.
In July, Hill held a campaign event in Gray with state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, to honor law enforcement, which was attended by Gov. Bill Lee. Lee eventually endorsed Hill, who also received support from state House Speaker Cameron Sexton.
“I feel like that we had the momentum going into election day. Of course I could be wrong here in a couple hours,” Hill said shortly before the polls closed. “We’ve really worked hard. We’ve had a lot of people.”
He said his campaign had many volunteers making a ton of phone calls and knocking on a lot of doors. At that time, Hill said he expected the race would be close.
Reached after the results were finalized, Hill said he had contacted Alexander, leaving her a voicemail and sending her a text congratulating her on her victory.
“I do wish her the best in her new role and I’m going to be praying for her as she begins in January representing all of us in Nashville,” Hill said.
Hill said he’s thankful for the opportunity he’s had to represent the district. He’ll be at the capitol on Monday for the special session and added that he’s confident Alexander will do a good job.
“It’s been 16 years, and a majority of voters took a chance and invested in a 25-year-old 16 years ago and I will always be appreciative of that and I hope I didn’t let anybody down,” he said.