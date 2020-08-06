Local builder Tim Hicks defeated four-term incumbent state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, in the District 6 Republican primary on Thursday.
With all precincts reporting, Hicks held 57% of the 9,431 ballots cast compared to Van Huss’ 42%.
Hicks will now face Democratic challenger Brad Batt, a small business owner who founded an internet software company called BlueZebra Sports, in the general election on Nov. 3.
“About nine weeks ago our campaign really took off through hard work and dedication from a lot of the team members and just a lot of the folks that’s been supporting us,” Hicks said during an election night party at the Carnegie Hotel around the time polls closed. “We started knocking on doors nine weeks ago and we haven’t let up.”
Hicks, who ran a campaign around the theme of a “fresh start,” is the son of late state Rep. Bobby Hicks, who served for two terms as the 6th District representative in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Hicks owns Hicks Construction in Gray, a company that produces custom homes, and serves as a member of the Washington County Planning Commission.
Asked about his early legislative priorities, Hicks pointed to education, workforce development in high schools, adding broadband access and implementing policies to combat drug addiction.
“It affects and touches everything that we do, and we’ve got to get a good hold on that,” Hicks said of the addiction epidemic. “That’s something I would work truly hard on.”
Having struggled about 18 years ago with an addiction to drugs and alcohol, Hicks said he was able to recover thanks to his Christian faith. He has identified drug addiction as one of the biggest problems facing the state.
He’s an advocate for faith-based recovery and has expressed opposition to Suboxone, a form of medication-assisted treatment.
“Government programs aren’t working,” Hicks said in June, responding to a questionnaire sent from the Press. “Neither is replacing one addiction with another. Tennessee needs a fresh start focused on faith-based recovery paired with the dignity of a job. It’s about building hope, and that touches virtually every other issue — education, workforce, prisons and the breakdown of families.”
Hicks has also advocated raising pay for teachers and increasing the state’s focus on workforce development initiatives.
Van Huss, a Marine Corps veteran who served as a sniper during two tours in Iraq, has represented the 6th District in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2012, at that time defeating three-term incumbent Dale Ford in the Republican primary.
Van Huss has been an advocate for expanded gun rights and a staunch opponent of abortion, having pushed for legislation banning the procedures once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That bill was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee in July.
Van Huss has also garnered recent criticism for sponsoring resolutions that recognized CNN and the Washington Post as “fake news” and another that stated that the mainstream media had “sensationalized” reporting on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in service of political agendas.
In response to a June questionnaire from the Johnson City Press, Van Huss said the degeneration of society is the No. 1 problem facing Tennessee.
“The United States remains the greatest nation in the world,” he said. “There are many forces trying to bring our country down including radical leftists, corrupt members of the media and communist hate groups.”
He also touted his work on behalf of the state’s Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, which provide technical training to students, and his support for a 950-acre development zone in the Boones Creek area around Interstate-26’s Exit 17.
In a video posted on his Facebook page, Van Huss said that when the heartbeat bill passed the House on March 7, 2019, he told his colleagues that he may not do anything more important as long as his constituents send him back to Nashville.
“It was an honor to be able to pass the heartbeat bill to protect the unborn, and so I’m thankful first of all to God for the opportunity. I’m thankful to my wife Annie, my kids for allowing me to spend so much time away from them to fight for our freedoms in Tennessee.”