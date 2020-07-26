ELIZABETHTON — Diana Harshbarger told a group of Carter County Republicans on Saturday afternoon that she wanted to bring “East Tennessee values” to Washington by becoming the first congresswoman from the 1st Congressional District.
“I am a conservative pharmacist who has run my own business for over 30 years,” Harshbarger told the group who had gathered at the Carter County Republican Party headquarters in the Ritz Mini Mall in downtown Elizabethton. The group has attempted to bring in as many of the 15 candidates for the Republican nomination as possible before the Aug. 6 primary election.
Harshbarger told the group that her experience in business is needed in government and her conservative values seem to be waning in the nation’s capital and need to be replenished. She said she is also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.
“Our country is at a tipping point right now,” Harshbarger said. “If we go any further toward the left, it might tip over and not come back up.”
She told the audience that it will be tough to fight for the Trump agenda in the next Congress and that she has always been a fighter. She said that is there reason her campaign signs carry the slogan “Tennessee Tough”.
After her speech, Harshbarger met with the Johnson City Press to discuss a controversy over her husband Robert’s four-year prison sentence for convictions stemming from a pharmaceutical company in which he was president. Harshbarger was listed as secretary but she said Saturday that she played no role in the company.
“I have had my (pharmacist) license for over 30 years. Do you think they would not have taken it if I had been accused of any wrongdoing.”
While she still has her license, she is not planning to use it for the next two years while serving in Congress.