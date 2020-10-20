Congressional candidate’s visit last before November voting takes place
ELIZABETHTON — As Election Day draws close, the Carter County Republican Party wound up a busy season of hosting candidates for local, state and national office on Saturday with a meet-and-greet session with Diana Harshbarger, the Republican nominee to replace Phil Roe as the representative from 1st Congressional District of Tennessee. Roe is retiring at the end of the current term.
For Harshbarger, this was a return engagement. She was one of many of the candidates in the crowded field running in the Republican primary in August. Many of the 16 candidates took advantage of the opportunity to meet with Carter Countians and discuss their platforms and goals with them.
In addition to the candidates for the 1st District, there were also several candidates seeking the Republican nominee to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate who visited with the county’s GOP earlier this year.
While most of the speakers and meet and greeters were running for federal office, there were a few candidates for the municipal and county elections. There were even candidates for city judge.
With two open seats for these federal offices, the Carter County Republicans had plenty of meetings all summer, with Saturday being the most popular day, since there was always a crowd on East Elk Avenue for the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise-In.
In contrast with the busy summer, Harshbarger’s return visit last Saturday was much quieter but more festive, with plenty of hot dogs and soda for everyone.
Between visits with well wishers and supporters, Harshbarger took a few minutes to chat with the press. She said one of the things she hopes to quickly accomplish is to bring the folks of the 1st District back together. She said there are plenty of divisions in the district at the present time.
In addition to the divisions caused by the 16-person primary, Harshbarger said there were also longstanding divisions between the Upper East Tennessee end of the congressional district and the lower end. There is also the division between the more urban and the more rural portions of the district.
“We need to work together if we want to encourage economic development,” Harshbarger said. She said she plans to use her office to build networks drawing all the counties in the district together.
Harshbarger also saw the need to become more united as an important part in safeguarding what she said were the traditional Republican values of East Tennessee.
She hopes to win the election on Nov. 3 and to speak in favor of those values on the floor of Congress for the next two years.