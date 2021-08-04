With demand for multi-family housing growing, Mitch Cox Companies will soon convert the EconoLodge hotel at 207 E. Mountcastle Drive in Johnson City into 63 market rate apartments.
The hotel’s current stable of about 130 rooms will be consolidated into mostly single-bedroom apartments.
The price, which will include utilities, will likely range from $925 for one-bedroom apartments to $1,225 for the two-bedroom apartments. The complex will include a pool, a gym and an onsite laundry facility.
The developers plan to close on the property in September. It could take from six to nine months to convert the hotel into an apartment complex, although the timeframe will depend on how long it takes to acquire materials. The company also plans to touch up the exterior and interior of the building.
“We just thought it was a great location, centrally located,” said Philip Cox, a development partner with Mitch Cox Companies, “and there’s just demand for multi-family in this market.”
The 262-unit apartment complex Mitch Cox Companies is building behind the Mall at Johnson City, called Universal at Mockingbird Lane, is already 100% leased, Cox said. The company has 197 of the 262 units complete and plans to wrap up construction in October.
“If you just call around to any apartment complex, everything is full,” Cox said.
The company is also preparing to break ground on about 30 multi-family units at The Henry in downtown Johnson City, he said.
In September 2019, Mitch Cox Companies closed on four city-owned buildings at 309, 313, 319 and 323 E. Main St., which together Johnson City sold for $600,000. The Henry, a multi-use development, encompasses all four buildings. The single-story building at 323 E. Main St. is just retail.
Universal Living will serve as the property manager for the multi-family units at 207 E. Mountcastle Drive, the Henry and the apartments on Mockingbird Lane.
The Johnson City Commission recently approved a request to rezone the property at 207 E. Mountcastle Drive from B-4 (planned arterial business district) to RO-1 (high-density residential professional office).
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said changing the zoning allows Mitch Cox Companies to build apartments on the property down to the ground floor.
“Really from the get-go we were in support of this rezoning because it provides additional multifamily housing opportunities in our community, which continues to broaden the housing choice options which in turn broadens affordability options,” Mitchell said.
Not everyone can afford a single-family home, Mitchell said, which is the predominant form of housing in Johnson City.