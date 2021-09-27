The developers of a new building in downtown Johnson City, which will house a Mexican and Asian restaurant called Juan Siao, expect to have construction complete by the end of the year.
Michael Mansy, who co-owns the property at 104 Tipton St. with his wife Katherine, said construction shut down for several months in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rafael Zabala, who's opening the restaurant with his business partner Martin Bagwell, told the Press in 2019 that Juan Siao is named in part after a mentor and friend Kenny Siao, who started Stir Fry Cafe almost three decades ago in Knoxville.
Siao, who got Zabala into the restaurant business, died about four months after he and Zabala opened a Stir Fry location in Johnson City in 2004.
Zabala, Bagwell and partner Mark Rowan are all part of RMM Hospitality, which owns The Social in Kingsport, 620 State in Bristol and Southern Craft and Label in Johnson City.
The structure is being built at the end of a row of historic buildings on Tipton Street. Mansy said the old Coca-Cola sign emblazoned on the wall of 106 Tipton St. is still intact inside the new building.
Coffee by Founders Park
Mansy is also laying the groundwork for another project in the downtown area: A new building at 312 and 316 S. Commerce St. that will eventually house a bakery and coffeeshop near Founders Park. Mansy said Zabala will be involved with the bakery.
A request to rezone the properties from I-2 (heavy industrial) to MX-1 (mixed-use neighborhood) passed the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission on Sept. 14. It will now go to the Johnson City Commission for consideration on three readings.
The properties were previously part of a bundled, city-initiated rezoning request that involved multiple plots of land in and around the Mountain Home neighborhood. That request failed on final reading because commissioners felt the request involved too many properties.
Mansy said he's confident the new rezoning request will pass. He expects construction could start next spring.
"I think it's going to help the community, the neighborhood and the downtown," Mansy said.
Mansy purchased the property at 316 S. Commerce St. from the city in February 2020 for $20,000.