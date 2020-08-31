Zoning and annexation requests for land associated with a 70-acre mixed use project in Boones Creek will appear in front of the Johnson City Commission this week.
According to a draft agenda for the body’s meeting this Thursday, commissioners will consider on first reading whether to annex a total of 42 acres of property off Christian Church Road and assign a B-4 (planned arterial business) zoning designation to the parcels.
The changes, which will require three votes from the commission before they’re officially approved, would lay the groundwork for a commercial and residential development called “The Promenade at Boones Creek,” a project proposed by developer Steve Weston.
Preliminary plans for the development, which Weston presented to the City Commission in June, included a winding Main Street with pavilions and pergolas, a 12-screen movie theater, restaurants with open air and riverfront-style patio dining, a series of street-front stores and shops, an outdoor amphitheater and other amenities.
An early site plan also indicated the project would include two hotels, a supermarket and residential buildings.
“If it materializes, it will be a tremendous asset,” said Lynn Hodge, who represents the owner of a 35-acre parcel that would be part of the project. “One that Johnson City will be proud of.”
Two properties are part of the annexation and zoning requests commissioners will consider Thursday: A 26.5-acre parcel owned by Hodge and the Dwight Hunt Estate and the remainder of a roughly 35-acre plot owned by Roselea Proffitt, who Hodge is representing.
Commissioners annexed a 19.6-acre portion of Proffitt’s land earlier this year. This request includes the remaining 16 acres of her property.
City staff noted that commissioners are not reviewing a concept plan for the development as part of this request, and no civil plan has been officially submitted to the city.
Weston said Monday the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made it difficult to predict the timeline for the project.
“It’s certainly impacted the pace,” Weston said. “Even for people to travel to look at the site.”
Since the draft was shown to commissioners, Weston said, planners are now more intent on putting residential units above stores and will likely scrap a pond included in early designs. He said the project may also end up dedicating more land to residential use than originally planned.
Weston said a roughly 8-acre, rectangular plot of land not included in this request, which sits between the two parcels in question, could be difficult to use because of its topography. Planners haven’t identified a commercial or residential building they could put on the property, he said.
“I’m not saying it’s not going to be included, but at this point it’s kind of superfluous,” he said.
The planned development sits in the footprint of a proposed 950-acre retail and tourism incentive zone around Interstate 26’s Exit 17. A state law passed last year authorized the city to draw the boundaries of that district, which commissioners officially approved in January.
City Manager Pete Peterson said Monday that the state has informed the city that those boundaries meet the criteria of the law.
Peterson said officials are now waiting for approval of a “business plan,” which shows the state what will be developed in the district and how the city will meet thresholds laid out in the law.
Due to the hit retail has taken as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Peterson said the city has held off submitting that plan so it can avoid kicking off the 30-year timeframe it will have to use the incentives.
“We knew that there probably wasn’t going to be much retail building going on for six, nine, 12 months,” Peterson said. “There’s no need burning a year of time off our time clock if we knew there wasn’t going to be any construction going on.”