A rolling roadblock and traffic detour are scheduled Sunday on North Roan Street and State of Franklin Road to protect motorists and utility crews while maintenance work by BrightRidge is going on.
Rolling roadblocks will allow traffic to be slowed or temporarily stopped while critical utility infrastructure is replaced.
A rolling roadblock is planned from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on North Roan Street near East Mountain View Road. A traffic detour is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on State of Franklin Road in the vicinity of the intersection with Browns Mill Road and the Bristol Highway.
These measures will allow BrightRidge contractors to replace multiple strands of transmission and static line as well as utility poles as the public power provider works to improve system stability and reliability.
No power outages are necessary for the work to be completed.
Area Wide Protective will be managing traffic control in both areas. Motorists should pay close attention and use caution near work zones while seeking alternative routes when possible.
Contributed to the Press