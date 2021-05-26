A former Washington County Detention Center sergeant was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting an inmate earlier this year, according to a press release from Sheriff Ed Graybeal.
Shannon Lee Kinley, 44, was fired after an investigation. He was indicted by a grand jury presentment on charges of simple assault, official misconduct, and official oppression. He was booked into the Detention Center Wednesday and released on a $10,000 bond.
According to Graybeal, the investigation began after Kinley was alleged to have used “unnecessary force against an inmate and subsequently failed to properly document the event as per sheriff’s office policy.”
Kinley’s employment was terminated on April 27. He had worked at the detention center almost seven years and did not have any disciplinary reports, according to the release.
District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said his office conducted the investigation. The assault happened after an incident in which the inmate, an 18-year-old autistic man, spread feces on a wall.
The teen’s autism causes him to “act out,” and officers were aware of the fact the teen is autistic, Baldwin said.
“This officer allegedly went into a secured area with the inmate, and he assaulted him,” Baldwin said.
“(Corrections) is a very frustrating job, and sometimes people do things they wouldn’t normally do because of that frustration,” he said.
Baldwin also said other officers in the area saw what was happening, but didn’t have time to intervene to prevent the assault.
“This happened in a matter of seconds. They didn’t have time to intervene. No one stopped it, but they reported it,” he said.
Kinley will be arraigned in criminal court on July 26 at 9 a.m.
This isn’t the first time a sheriff’s officer has been accused of assaulting someone in custody.
Graybeal’s son, Edwin Graybeal III, also known as Eddie Graybeal, was charged and indicted in 2019 on the same offenses — simple assault, official misconduct and official oppression — after a video surfaced showing him slapping a handcuffed inmate.
Graybeal III pleaded guilty last year to simple assault, the other two charges were dismissed and he was sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, but it was suspended to probation. He was transferred to a civilian position. Graybeal III, who was a patrol lieutenant when he was charged, recently completed his probation.