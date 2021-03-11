The 17-year-old boy charged with killing a man on Wednesday during what police said was supposed to be a gun sale will appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court this morning.
Darius W. Adler, of Johnson City, was charged with with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession of schedule III drug for resale and simple possession of schedule VI drug.
The shooting happened a few minutes before 8 a.m. Wednesday at Plymouth Ridge Apartments, 2560 Plymouth Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Daniel Nicholas King, Elizabethton, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he later died.
The petition — the same thing as a warrant/affidavit filed on an adult defendant — filed in juvenile court states that Adler arranged for King to meet him in the apartment complex parking lot so Adler could buy a gun from King.
Witnesses to the shooting told Johnson City police they saw the suspect, later identified as Adler, running from the scene carrying what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle.
That information led investigators to Adler’s apartment, where his mother gave written consent for officers to search it.
During that search, officers reported finding an AR-15, approximately 37 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and 27 pills believed to be Xanax. The pills were divided out into five small plastic bags as if for resale.
Police took Adler and his mother to headquarters, where the teen was questioned with his mother present, according to the petition.
“Adler admitted he sent Daniel King text messages trying to buy a firearm and set up a deal in his apartment complex parking lot. When King showed up, Adler admitted to grabbing his pistol, walking over to King and began (sic) shooting him numerous times before running away,” the petition read.
The Johnson City Press obtained the petition after requesting a copy under TCA 37-1-154, which allows juvenile court records to be released to the public or media if defendants are accused of serious crimes, like murder.
Adler was booked into the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he will be held until a hearing in the Johnson City Juvenile Court Thursday at 11 a.m.