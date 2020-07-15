BRISTOL — Stephanie and Rodney Gaspard work in Knoxville’s service sector and are well-aware of the risks posed by the novel coronavirus.
Still, they’re race fans through-and-through, with both saying the opportunity to attend a NASCAR All-Star race so close to home was too good to pass up.
”It’s something I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to see, so it’s very exciting,” Stephanie Gaspard said, with her husband interjecting that he was so excited that he pulled over on the side of the road to purchase tickets when they became available.
The All-Star race, traditionally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, was moved to BMS last month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, though Tennessee has also seen a significant increase in its case count as well.
Sullivan County, where the track is located, has seen a rapid rise in cases since July 6, and has also seen the fastest growth in new cases of any county in the region since then, with 169 new cases reported since July 6. The county’s 125 active cases are second only to neighboring Washington County’s 169.
During a Tuesday press conference, BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell said the pressure was on for the track to safely host the event, which could set the standard for the return of fans to sporting events.
“We know that this comes with great responsibility, how we do (it) in a safe and responsible way, and we feel really good about the plan we have in place and we are excited to welcome people back to the All-Star race,” Caldwell said Tuesday.
Both Gaspards wore masks as they perused a make-shift fan village in the Earhart Campground just outside the speedway, and said they felt more comfortable at the track than they typically do at work, where they interact with “hundreds” of people everyday.
”(Bristol Motor Speedway has) gone out of their way to try and be really, really safe,” Rodney Gaspard said, adding that he feels NASCAR and the track will do “everything they can do to keep us safe.”
“I worry more about the common person than I do about NASCAR,” he said.
Rob Zimmerman made the trip from Clarksville to come see the race — a trip that will take the place of he and his wife’s planned trip to see a NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida back in March. That race was canceled because of the pandemic, and so was their trip — making this opportunity hard for them to pass up.
“It’s all plenty good, I think,” Zimmerman said of the precautions the track is taking.
John White, a Kingsport native living in Oak Ridge, said he wasn’t going to miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch NASCAR’s All-Stars race at Bristol — only the second time the race has been hosted away from Charlotte, and the first time since 1985. White, however, admitted he was “a little nervous” because of the pandemic, but said he and his party were going to take all the precautions they could.
“I’m a little nervous, obviously, because of the pandemic, but we’re trying to be safe — we got hand sanitizer, we got our masks, we’re trying to make sure we’re socially distancing from everyone else,” White, who was wearing a mask, said. “I”m really excited, I’m glad it’s here.“