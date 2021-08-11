ELIZABETHTON — Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, community workers are continuing to prepare for all the upcoming holiday observances traditionally held in downtown Elizabethton.
Among the items still planned to continue at full speed ahead are the annual Halloween downtown trick-or-treating, and the downtown Christmas Parade.
The trick-or-treating has long been a tradition, as downtown merchants hand out candy to the next generation of shoppers. All of the sidewalks in downtown are always packed with miniature Batmen and Wonder Women, Disney princesses and Harry Potter characters.
This year, the trick-or-treating will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3-4:30 p.m. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department also will have the items to help celebrate the holiday, with inflatable rides and the annual costume contest on Armed Forces Drive. Both East Elk Avenue and Armed Forces Drive will be closed for part of the afternoon for the safety of the hobgoblins.
The Christmas Parade is always held the first Saturday in December. That would make the parade start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.
The staging area for the parade will be located on East Elk Avenue, between Roan Street and Lynn Avenue, as well as C Street. The parade will begin at the intersection of Lynn and Elk and travel through downtown. It will end at Cat Island, where the parade will disperse.
Staging of the parade units will get started around 5 p.m. It should be over by 8:30 p.m.
This year, the parade will be organized and coordinated by Main Street Elizabethton. Under the new direction, entrance fees for floats will serve as a Main Street fundraiser, which goes to Main Street revitalization efforts.