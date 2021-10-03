ELIZABETHTON — Angela Bailey, recently completed the online dietary manager program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. In doing so, Bailey overcame health problems of her own, the unexpected death of her father, and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, which led to here husband being laid off from work.
The course usually takes eight months to complete, but even before she graduated, she was offered employment by the Christian Care Center of Unicoi County.
Bailey’s story began when she graduated from David Crockett High School in 1993. She immediately enrolled at East Tennessee State University, but life happened. She got married, dropped out of school and went to work for a manufacturing company. “I worked there for 20 years,” Bailey said.
“When my youngest was a senior in high school in 2018, I decided to finish my education. My original plan was to get a degree as a veterinarian technician. I got a part time job at Four Oaks Healthcare and fell in love with residents and dietary,” Bailey said.
She said the American Job Center helped her with books and other things. “In 2020, I finished my associate degree in nutrition and food services at Northeast State Community College. The next month, I started the dietary program at TCAT”.
Bailey had several people to thank for her advancement. She said they included Lisa Blackburn, online dietary manager coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton; her instructors, Phyllis Ensor and Stephanie Roark; Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton.
“I would also like to thank the staff at Christian Care Center for their commitment to the residents. In August 2021 we had our first state review and no deficiencies were found. I hope that other students believe in themselves and work toward their dreams. I am beyond grateful for the TCAT program and everything that made my dreams come true,” Bailey said.