In the spring, Johnson City was preparing for a challenging end to its 2020 fiscal year because of the financial headwinds stirred by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
City officials ended up, however, being pleasantly surprised.
“I am really, really happy to report that we fared through the chaos quite beautifully,” Johnson City Finance Director Janet Jennings reported to city commissioners during their meeting Thursday.
Sales tax generation was buoyed by the fact that people kept buying products. Although they weren’t able to go to the store as often in March and April, Jennings said consumers continued buying items online and in the grocery stores and big box stores that remained open early in the pandemic.
Revenues came in about $400,000 better than budgeted, and Jennings said the city was able to collect most of its property taxes before the economic effects of the virus took hold.
Shutting down many of its operations also allowed the city to save money, particularly in the public works and parks and recreation departments. The police department also has several vacancies, which produced additional savings.
The city budgeted for a deficit of $1.5 million, but ended up posting a surplus of $3.7 million, a $5.2 million swing.
$29 million bond issuance
Johnson City also took the first step Thursday in issuing $29 million in debt for budgeted projects, including $12.8 million for additional classrooms at three elementary schools.
City commissioners unanimously approved an initial bond resolution Thursday, which will now give the public 20 days to comment on the issuance. If the public doesn’t oppose the action, the body will vote on the issuance in November.
“Right now the bond pricing is very favorable,” Jennings said.
Johnson City plans to add classrooms at South Side, Lake Ridge and Woodland elementary schools in order to hold more students when the school system moves fifth graders at Indian Trail Intermediate School back to the elementary level.
As part of an effort to accommodate a growing student population, the city is planning on converting Liberty Bell Middle School and Indian Trail into middle schools for grades 6-8.
Jennings said construction costs for the classrooms will be introduced to commissioners in the near future as a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021.
The city plans to allocate $1.5 million, $5 million and $6.2 million in bond money respectively for the South Side, Lake Ridge and Woodland projects.
Of the $29 million in bonds, $10.5 million would be budgeted for various projects and capital expenses in Fiscal Year 20, including $500,000 for a fire truck, $3 million for financial software and money for several school projects.
The bond money would also cover expenses in Fiscal Year 21, including $5 million in stormwater improvements along Walnut Street and roughly $500,000 in architectural and engineering fees for the three elementary school projects.
Other business
Commissioners also approved the design for a mural that will go in a newly refurbished breezeway between 222 and 226 E. Main St. in downtown Johnson City. Officials held a ribbon cutting for space on Wednesday.
The seven-by-nine foot mural is inspired by the song “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show. The artwork shows a view of an agricultural landscape seen from the dashboard of a vehicle entering Johnson City. The lyric “Hey mama rock me” is printed across the dashboard.
The artist, Marci Berkhimer, lives in Roan Mountain and works in Johnson City and has completed numerous murals in the area, including ones at the JC Family Skate Center and on the back windows at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse.