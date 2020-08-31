Despite changing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding who should be tested for the novel coronavirus, Northeast Tennessee’s testing strategy will remain the same at county health departments and Ballad Health facilities.
“Anyone who is concerned about their health or the health of family members can get a free COVID-19 test at any local county health department,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health said in an email to the Johnson City Press this week.
On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was met with scrutiny for changing its COVID-19 testing guidance to say that people who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic “do not necessarily need a test.” Previously, the CDC had recommended that any contacts of individuals with COVID-19 should be “quickly identified and tested.”
On Thursday, the New York Times reported that CDC Director Robert Redfield had issued a statement clarifying the agency’s position on testing asymptomatic people, saying that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.” The guidelines on the CDC website, however, remained unchanged.
“Testing is meant to drive actions and achieve specific public health objectives,” Redfield wrote. “Everyone who needs a COVID-19 test, can get a test. Everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need a test; the key is to engage the needed public health community in the decision with the appropriate follow-up action.”
In an interview with the Press on Thursday, the Sullivan County Health Department’s medical director, Dr. Stephen May, said that testing of close contacts isn’t always necessary as close contacts are already asked to quarantine for 14 days after last contact with an infected person, regardless of whether or not they test positive.
“Those contacts are placed into quarantine for 14 days and basically, regardless of testing — if they test negative they still have to complete the 14-day quarantine period because we just don’t know which day they may become positive,” May said, later reiterating that a negative test “will not change the 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure.”
“Basically, it becomes an unnecessary test because we’re going to make sure you complete your 14-day period,” May said.
May said their focus, however, was on testing those displaying symptoms, but said they’re expanding their testing capabilities so “basically anyone who desires a test — we will see that they get it at this point in time.”
Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said in an interview Friday that the healthcare system is “not turning anyone away if they want to be tested,” and that she felt the regional approach to COVID-19 testing was great. Swift also noted her appreciation for Redfield’s clarification and reiterated May’s points about the 14-day quarantine.
“It sounded very shocking at first, but there’s a lot of people working on this,” Swift said of the region’s testing strategy. “I feel like we’re pretty grounded in testing and quarantine and isolation rules and I feel like we’re doing pretty good.”
Swift said the region having enough tests for anyone — unlike the early months of the pandemic — is a huge benefit, and that tools such as quarantine, masks and social distancing go hand-in-hand in combating the spread of infectious disease.
“Early testing, early identification and early quarantine — that’s important because if those people are out and they’re spreading infection, it just keeps going,” Swift said. “You really have to have both pieces of the puzzle to try and slow this down in the community.
“I think we’re good,” Swift continued. “I don’t think our region is going to see any change in the testing protocols that are happening, I think there may be changes more in areas that are still struggling with capabilities with testing.”
If you are considering getting a test, Swift had some advice: “If you’re just in the general public, no underlying health conditions, no exposure that you know of and aren’t having any symptoms, then there’s probably no real need to be tested.” Swift was concerned about those who display mild symptoms, attribute them to some other illness, don’t get tested and spread the disease.
“I do encourage people, if they’re having symptoms, to go ahead and get tested,” Swift said.