Ken Ross Architects Inc., the Johnson City-based architecture firm contracted to design the Jonesborough school, has been acquired by Virginia-based architecture and engineering firm Clark Nexsen. The acquisition is not expected to negatively impact the school project, and may actually expedite the design process.
The purchase of Ken Ross Architects was discussed during Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday night, as any assignment of the contract had to be approved by the town’s board.
Richard Fort, a principal of the company based at its Asheville, North Carolina, office, addressed the board and said the firm was “very excited“ to work with Ross and the town on the project.
“We are looking forward to working with your community,” Fort told the board.
As part of the acquisition, Ken Ross will remain employed by Clark Nexsen and will continue work on the school project, just under a different company banner. This will be the first Tennessee office for the company, which already has locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, according to its website.
After the meeting, Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he “felt like it would be a positive for our school project because you’re bringing in a company that’s got a lot history, a lot of success in building schools throughout the Southeast.”
“Their expertise will do nothing but enhance this school project,” Vest said, expressing optimism that the change could speed up the process.
Other business
The town approved an $18,549.01 change order with GRC Construction for 43 days of incurred cost as a result of delays to the Jackson Theatre restoration, leaving around $1 million in funding for the restoration remaining. Vest said the town is considering contracting out work that was originally being done by a work crew from the Carter County jail, as the work crews have not been allowed to work because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Vest said hiring professionals to complete work on the project could speed the process up, albeit at a higher cost, but said it‘s likely the project won’t be done for another couple of years.
“We’ll get it done when it’s time,” Vest said.
They also set dates for a budget workshop and approved on second reading an ordinance amending the town’s General, Solid Waste and Drug Fund. The budget workshop will take place on Aug. 17, with a called meeting for first reading to be set between Aug. 24-28. A second reading will take place at the town’s regularly scheduled meeting in September.
Johnson City youth Tybre Faw, whose friendship with the late Congressman John Lewis garnered national attention, was invited by Alderman Adam Dickson to recite the poem “Invictus” to the board. Faw also read the poem, Lewis’ favorite, at the congressman’s funeral. Dickson said Faw represented the region “wonderfully” and that he had a “bright future ahead of him.”
Jonesborough‘s Main Street Marketing and Tourism Director, Cameo Waters, was named employee of the month for August.