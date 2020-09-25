US House, Senate contenders to appear in five counties
Two Democratic candidates for Congress will be campaigning in Northeast Tennessee this weekend.
Blair Walsingham, who is seeking Tennessee’s 1st District seat in the U.S. House, and Marquita Bradshaw, who is vying to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., will be appearing together at events in Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Greene and Sullivan counties.
Walsingham, a Democrat from Hawkins County, will face Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, and Steve Holder, an independent candidate from Johnson City, on the Nov. 3 ballot for the seat now held by retiring Congressman Phil Roe, R-Johnson City.
Bradshaw, a Democratic candidate from Memphis, is facing Republican nominee Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, in the race for the Senate.
The two will be campaigning today in the town of Unicoi from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at an event hosted by the Unicoi County Democratic Party. They will be at the Unicoi Welcome Center Pavilion, 106 Unicoi Village Place, just off Exit 32 of Interstate Highway 26.
Later, Bradshaw and Walsingham will be at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market, 308 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, at an event hosted by the Sullivan County Democratic Party. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
The two will also appear at the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St., Greeneville, for an event hosted by Indivisible Greene County from 8-9 p.m.
On Saturday, the Democratic candidates will attend the Elizabethton Old Time Political Rally in Elizabethton’s Kiwanis Park, located on West G Street. The event is scheduled to be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will be hosted by the Carter County Democratic Party.
Bradshaw and Walsingham are also scheduled to appear at the Jonesborough Snack Break, 27 W. Main St., Jonesborough, for a meet and greet from 3-4:30 p.m.
