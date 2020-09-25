Democratic candidates Marquita Bradshaw and Blair Walsingham brought their potentially history-making campaigns for Congress to Northeast Tennessee on Friday.
“We win by working together,” Bradshaw, who is vying to succeed retiring U.S. Sen Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., told a morning rally hosted by the Unicoi County Democratic Party at the Unicoi Welcome Center Pavilion.
If elected on Nov. 3, the environmental activist from Memphis would become the first African American woman elected to a statewide office in Tennessee. She faces Republican nominee Bill Hagerty on the November ballot.
Walsingham, a resident of Hawkins County, is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City. If she wins her race, Walsingham will be the first Democratic candidate elected to Congress from Tennessee’s 1st District in more than 140 years.
She is also aiming to be the first woman elected to a full term in the U.S. House representing Northeast Tennessee. Walsingham faces Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger and independent candidate Steve Holder in the Nov. 3 election.
She said the focus of her campaign has been about creating jobs and energizing the economy in the 1st District. Walsingham said she wants to make it a prosperous economy for everyone from the “stay-at-home moms to the corporate CEOs.”
Walsingham, who supports the “Freedom Dividend” concept championed by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, said she would also like to see the country invest more in entrepreneurship.
“People who can follow their passions are more successful,” she said, adding that Americans “can’t have true freedom until they can walk away from bad jobs.”
Bradshaw said she took a “leap of faith” when she began her grass roots bid for the Senate more than a year ago. She told supporters Friday she punctuated that metaphor earlier in the week by actually “jumping out of an airplane with a parachute” in Greeneville.
If elected to the Senate, Bradshaw said she would work to create a “healthy and safe place” for Tennesseans to live, work and play. She said that includes creating an economy where “hard-working families not just survive, but thrive.”
Bradshaw said she supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and backs the adoption of a national living wage index.
“When I look across these mountains, I don’t want to see them polluted,” Bradshaw said, noting it was her battle against a military landfill in her own neighborhood in Memphis that sparked her interest in public service.
The two Democratic candidates will attend the Elizabethton Old Time Political Rally today in Elizabethton’s Kiwanis Park, located on West G Street.
The event is scheduled to be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will be hosted by the Carter County Democratic Party.
Bradshaw and Walsingham were also scheduled to appear today at the Jonesborough Snack Break, 27 W. Main St., Jonesborough, but that event has been canceled.
Instead, the two will be at the Eureka Inn, 127 W Main St, Jonesborough, on Sunday to meet with voters from noon to 2 p.m.